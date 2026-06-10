Is TMC leader Messi’s childhood friend? Calcutta HC asks in stadium chaos case

The Calcutta high court on Wednesday granted interim protection to former state sports minister Aroop Biswas against coercive police action in connection with the chaos at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium when football legend Lionel Messi made a brief appearance on December 13. Messi’s much-anticipated visit to the stadium in Bidhannagar, as part of the “GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Tour”, ended in chaos

A single bench of justice Saugata Bhattacharyya said, “Every resident of Kolkata felt ashamed because of the fiasco. The events were conducted smoothly in other metro cities.”

“He (Biswas) is putting his hand around Messi’s waist. How can he do this? Is he Messi’s childhood friend? Does it not breach the security?” the bench said.

Messi’s much-anticipated visit to the stadium in Bidhannagar, as part of the “GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Tour”, ended in chaos as most spectators in the 50,000-strong crowd had purchased tickets priced between ₹4,500 and ₹18,000 but could barely see the Argentine football star, allegedly because VIPs and celebrities, including Biswas, surrounded him.

The tour, which comprised a series of promotional events across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, began with Messi virtually unveiling a 70-ft statue of himself due to security concerns. Shortly afterwards, he left for the Salt Lake Stadium, where his fans had been waiting since around 4 am.

Satadru Dutta, the private organiser of Messi’s West Bengal tour, was arrested within hours of the incident.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Assembly election, Dutta filed a complaint against Biswas on May 18, accusing him of sabotaging the event. He alleged that Biswas, who was then the state sports and youth affairs minister, had forcibly taken more than 22,000 complimentary tickets, accreditation cards and proximity cards, which were later distributed for financial gain.

The Bidhannagar police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and summoned Biswas twice for questioning.

Biswas, who skipped both the summonses, moved the court seeking quashing of the FIR.

“The investigation will continue. The petitioner (Biswas) will cooperate with the police and will deposit his passport at the lower court,” the bench said.

The court also directed the Bidhannagar police commissioner to conduct an independent inquiry into the circumstances that led to the failure of the event and the alleged security lapses that occurred during the programme.