Isha Foundation to host midnight meditation and cultural events on Mahashivatari

Ahead of Mahashivaratri, the Isha Foundation has announced their overnight schedule for devotees who travel to the Isha Yoga Center at Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. The overnight spiritual event, which is popular among the followers of Sadhguru aka Jaggi Vasudev, is expected to see huge crowds this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Mahashivratri, the event begins with Pancha Bhuta Aradhana and various processions like Linga Bhairavi Maha Aarti and Adiyogi Mahadarshanam will follow. The cultural events such as dance performances and music are also included in the overnight schedule. The midnight mediation hosted by Sadhguru will begin at 10 pm and continue till the mid night. The event will conclude at 5.45 am on the next day. The Isha Foundation also announced that the event will be live streamed online and even it will be telecasted on TV channels.

Also Read | Newly inagurated Adi Yogi statue near Bengaluru is now open to visitors. Details

“Mahashivaratri is not about religious beliefs but it is a night in which planetary positions cause a natural energy upsurge in the human system. The cosmic phenomenon occurs with a universal impact,” claimed Sadhguru. Many celebrities and movie stars are also expected to attend the overnight event on Mahashivaratri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan, award-winning Sitar maestro Niladri Kumar, Tollywood singer Ram Miriyala and Tamil playback singer Velmurugan will also be performing on the night. The Mahashivaratri is celebrated on February 18