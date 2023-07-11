‘Islam occupies unique position among religious groups in India’: NSA Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday said India has been a melting pot of cultures and religions that have co-existed in harmony for centuries, and Islam occupies a unique and significant "position of pride" among the religious groups in the country.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval being felicitated by Saudi Arabia leader and Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa during an event, at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Doval was speaking during an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi where Muslim World League secretary general Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who is on an India visit, also addressed the gathering.

Doval hailed Al-Issa as an authentic global voice of moderate Islam and a profound scholar with a deep understanding of Islam.

Doval also hailed the “excellent” ties between India and Saudi Arabia and they were rooted in shared cultural heritage, common values and economic ties.

"Our leaders share a common vision for the future and have been closely interacting with each other," the NSA said.

"In your (Al-Issa) talk you elaborately mentioned diversity as a fundamental trait of our existence. It (India) has been a melting pot of cultures, religions, languages and ethnicities that have co-existed in harmony for centuries. As an inclusive democracy, India has successfully managed to provide space for all its citizens regardless of their religious, ethnic and cultural identities," Doval said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Amongst its numerous religious groups, Islam occupies a unique and significant position of pride with India being home to the second largest Muslim population in the world," he said.

“To give an idea of the scale we are talking about, India's Muslim population is almost equal to the combined population of over 33 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),” Doval added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON