Are there any Indians stuck in Lebanon? Concerns rise as Israel begins assault

Israel launching a ground assault inside Lebanon to 'destroy' terror group Hezbollah has sent shockwaves around the world, with several countries scrambling to evacuate their citizens. India also recently advised its citizens against travelling to Lebanon in light of the ongoing Israel strikes. But according to official data, there are over 4,000 Indians in Lebanon and the Centre has urged all of them to leave at the earliest. Israeli armored personnel carriers and tanks maneuver in a staging area in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border.(AP)

"There are nearly 4000 Indian nationals in Lebanon, with a majority of them employed as workers in companies, construction sector, agricultural farms, etc," says a page on the site of the Indian consulate in Beirut.

The embassy also highlights that they have survived a major civil war in the country, and share good ties with the nation there.

"The fact that India kept its Embassy in Beirut open and functioning throughout the civil war from 1975 to 1990 in contrast to the Embassies of a large number of other countries, is greatly appreciated by the Lebanese, together with India's traditionally strong linkages with the Arab world and our steadfast support for the Palestine cause," the embassy says.

Israeli ground forces today crossed into southern Lebanon, marking a significant escalation of an offensive against Hezbollah terrorists and opening a new front in a yearlong war against its Iranian-backed adversaries.

Flames rise after an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon.(AP)

The incursion follows weeks of heavy blows by Israel against Hezbollah — including an airstrike that killed its longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah — and seeks to step up the pressure on the group, which began firing rockets into northern Israel after the start of the war in Gaza. The last time Israel and Hezbollah engaged in ground combat was a monthlong war in 2006.

Advisory To Indians In Lebanon

The Indian embassy has urged all citizens not to travel to the region while the conflict is on. The government has also urged all Indian nationals in Lebanon to leave at the earliest.

"All Indian nationals already in Lebanon are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon. Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Beirut through our email ID: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128," the embassy said in an advisory.

But no clear plan has yet been announced on whether or not an operation will be launched to evacuate the Indians living in Lebanon's conflict-hit regions.

Watch: Israel- Hezbollah Attack Live| Israeli Tanks Begins Ground Operation In South Lebanon

PM Modi Dials Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hours before the ground assault began. The two leaders talked about how terrorism needs to be eliminated so that peace can be restored.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages. India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability," PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the call.

Israel-Hezbollah War

Israel has vowed to step up pressure on Hezbollah until it halts its attacks that have displaced tens of thousands of Israelis from communities near the Lebanese border. The recent fighting has also displaced more than 200,000 Lebanese in the past week, according to the United Nations.

Despite international calls for de-escalation, Israel has vowed to keep up the strikes and declared a military zone in parts of its border with Lebanon.