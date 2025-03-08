Israeli tourist, 27, gangraped while stargazing in Karnataka's Hampi

Two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a 29-year-old homestay operator, were allegedly gang-raped near Hampi on Thursday night while stargazing by the banks of Sanapur Lake. Six teams have been formed, and efforts are underway to nab them, police said.(X/@TweetzBallari)

According to police reports, the victims were accompanied by three male tourists - one from the United States and two from India - when they were attacked around 11 pm.

The accused, who arrived on a motorcycle, initially inquired about petrol and then demanded ₹100 from the group. When the victims refused, the assailants turned violent, physically assaulting the group, pushing the men into the canal, and then sexually assaulting the women.

While two of the male tourists - Daniel from the US and Pankaj from Maharashtra - managed to escape, the third tourist, identified as Bibash from Odisha, remains missing. A search operation led by fire officials and the police’s dog squad is currently underway to locate him.

Superintendent of Police, Koppal, Ram L Arasiddi, confirmed that a case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of gang rape, robbery, and attempted murder. “We have formed six special teams to track down the accused. Immediate action was taken following the women’s complaint, and the investigation is in full swing,” he stated.

The victims are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital.

The attack has raised serious concerns about safety in the popular tourist destination of Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Locals and activists have urged the authorities to intensify security measures in the region to prevent such heinous crimes in the future.