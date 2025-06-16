Israeli trekker found seriously injured in Himachal Pradesh after going missing

An Israeli national who had gone missing while trekking near Dharamshala was found in a severely injured state and sent to a hospital for medical treatment on Sunday. The Israeli trekker went missing while trekking near the Dhauladhar mountain range(PTI)

"The missing Israeli national has been found and is seriously injured. He is being moved to Tanda Hospital for medical treatment," additional superintendent of police Hitesh Lakhanpal told ANI.

The 44-year-old trekker, Samuel Vengrinovich, had been missing since June 6 early afternoon, after he ventured near the snow line of the Dhauladhar mountain range.

According to police, the report was filed by his companions, who informed authorities that Samuel had not returned and had been out of contact since the trek.

As per the additional SP, Vengrinovich was heading towards a glacier next to the Indrahar Pass trail, a high-altitude trek route in Himachal Pradesh.

"On June 9, we received information from the District Disaster Management Authority that one Israeli national named Samuel is missing when he went to the snow line of the Triund area. After getting the information, police formed the teams, and we also called SDRF, local trekkers and other people. We have been searching for two days," said additional SP Lakhanpal.

Despite harsh weather conditions hampering the search operation, police authorities used drones and coordinated with various support teams to trace the trekker.

"Because of inclement weather, the search has become a little difficult, but we used drones also and are trying to find out the area or the route where he exactly has come back, but still we are not able to find him," Lakhanpal had stated earlier during the operation.

Multiple teams were engaged in the intensive search operation, including members of the district administration, the local trekking community, the Israeli rescue team, Israeli nationals, and friends of the missing person.