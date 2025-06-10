Israeli trekker goes missing while in Triund, search on

An Israeli tourist has gone missing while trekking on the famous Triund trek in Dharamshala, police officials said on Tuesday. After getting the information, a search operation involving the SDRF and local guides was started which is currently underway. (File)

Following the report, a search operation has been launched by Kangra police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The missing tourist, identified as Samuel Vengrinovich, was last seen two days ago when he went trekking toward the Snowline area above Triund in the Dhauladhar range. According to police, the report was filed by his companions, who informed authorities that Samuel had not returned and had been out of contact since the trek.

According to the police, he had left for trekking in Triund on Friday. Kangra additional superintendent of police Hitesh Lakhanpal said, “He is an Israeli national. He was part of a group of 4-5 people who trekked to the snowline area. During the trek, he reportedly sustained a leg injury and decided to return alone while the others stayed back. However, when the rest of the group returned, they discovered he had not reached back and immediately informed the police,” he said.

After getting the information, a search operation involving the SDRF and local guides was started which is currently underway.

Earlier this year in February, a foreign tourist from the UK died and another was injured while trekking to the snowline in the Dhauladhar mountains. In another mishap, a British national got injured while trekking in Triund when he accidentally fell into a deep gorge, in March.

Triund is situated in the laps of Dhauladhar mountains and has the perfect view of the Dhauladhar mountains on one side and the Kangra valley on the other. It is a very popular trekking spot and attracts a lot of tourists every year from India and all over the world.