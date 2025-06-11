Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
Raja Raghuvanshi murder: How a Meghalaya trek turned into a murder case in 9 hours

ByHT News Desk
Jun 11, 2025 04:12 PM IST

Before his death, the couple ventured out for a trek on May 23. Shortly after this trek, Sonam and Raja were declared missing and a week later, Raja's dead body

Indore man Raja Raghuvanshi was found dead in a gorge in Meghalaya during his honeymoon on June 2. As new details continue to emerge in the murder case, police officials in Meghalaya and Indore have named his wife - Sonam Raghuvanshi - and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha as the prime suspects.

Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi got married on May 11 and went for their honeymoon to Meghalaya just days later.
As per police officials, Sonam and Raj allegedly planned Raja's murder before their May 11 wedding. Officials have further added that Sonam paid 20 lakhs to the three contract killers she allegedly hired for the murder of her new husband.

Before his death, the couple ventured out for a trek on May 23. Shortly after this trek, Sonam and Raja were declared missing and a week later, Raja's dead body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in the East Khasi Hills district of the northeastern state.

4 people, 9 hours | How Raja Raghuvanshi was killed

Here's a breakdown of events that occurred on the day of the murder -

  • Around 5:30 AM on May 23, the newlywed couple checked out of their homestay in Nongriat. Thirty minutes after this, the couple set out for a trek in Cherrapunji.
  • At 10 AM, the couple, accompanied by local tour guide Albert Pde, completed 3,000 steps in their trek when they were joined by "three male tourists", who turned out to be the contract killers. "The four men were walking ahead while the woman was behind. The four men were conversing in Hindi, but I could not understand what they were speaking as I know only Khasi and English," the tour guide told PTI.
  • As per Indore police, Raj Kushwaha was not present in Meghalaya to "avoid suspicion." Based on this, Sonam and Raja were accompanied by the remaining suspects Anand, Akash and Vishal.
  • As the group continued to walk further, at around 12:30 pm, Sonam dialled Raja's mother - Uma Raghuvanshi - and spoke with her. The 24-year-old told her mother-in-law that they were tired due to the trek. Raja also spoke with his mother on the phone during the trek.
  • Around 1 to 1:30 PM, the group then drove from Mawlakhiat to the parking lot at Wei Sawdong Waterfalls. During this journey, one of the accused attacks Raja with a machete. 
  • As per a report by Live Hindustan, around 2:15 PM, Sonam used Raja's phone to make a post on social media with the caption "Saat janmon ka saath hai." By 2:30 PM, the accused dumped Raja's body in the gorge below Wei Sawdong parking lot.

Sonam was arrested after she surrendered herself after she surfaced in UP's Ghazipur. Sonam, along with the four other accused, will be produced before the courts in Meghalaya as the probe continues. 

