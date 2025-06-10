Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Sonam likely planned husband's honeymoon killing much before wedding | Shocking details

As the investigation in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case continues, police officials have stated that the plan to kill Raja Raghuvanshi may have been in the works even before his marriage to Sonam. Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi, the newly-wed couple on their honeymoon, went missing on May 23. (Sourced)(File)

Sonam Raghuvanshi, 24, has been accused of plotting the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi. The couple went missing on May 23, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. A week later on June 2, Raja's body was found in a gorge, with fatal injuries to his head.

Five days after his death was confirmed, Sonam Raghuvanshi surrendered herself to the police in UP's Ghazipur. Sonam has been accused of murdering Raja along with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha. Along with Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha, three others - Akash Rajput from Lalitpur in UP, Anand Kurmi from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, have been arrested.

Murder planned before wedding?

Speaking to HT on the condition of anonymity, a police official has stated that the plan to kill the Indore man was likely hatched before his wedding to Sonam on May 11.

“Kushwaha was in contact with the killers for some weeks,” the Indore police officer told HT, adding that the three accused left for left Indore for Meghalaya on May 17 with Rs. 50,000 and a mobile phone, allegedly provided by Kushwaha. Speaking to PTI, an Indore police official added that Kushwaha did not travel to Meghalaya to avoid suspicion.

Ahead of the honeymoon, Sonam allegedly took nine lakhs and some jewellery, said Uma Raghuvanshi, the victim's mother. She added that Sonam did not book return tickets for the couple.

The couple reached Meghalaya on May 20 and three days later were reported missing after checking out from their homestay.

Meghalaya CM alleges wife's involvement

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma has also alleged Sonam Raghuvanshi's involvement in the murder of her husband.

The chief minister told PTI that majority of the evidence points to the fact that Sonam was behind Raja's death.

"A lot of evidence and facts are coming to light. It took the police a few days to put together the pieces and missing links. But, ultimately the links point to Sonam (Raghuvanshi’s wife)," Sangma told the news agency.

The four accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case are being taken to Shillong by Shillong Police after a seven-day transit remand was granted to the officials for further investigation.