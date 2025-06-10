Meghalaya CM promises fast-track trial in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said the state government would ensure that the trial of the sensational Raja Raghuvanshi murder case is conducted expeditiously, promising swift justice for the 29-year-old Indore businessman killed during his honeymoon in the state. Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi, the Indore woman accused of plotting her husband’s murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, at a hospital in Ghazipur (PTI)

“Yes, we would like the judicial process to be completed as swiftly as possible. Whatever steps are required to facilitate this from our side as a government, we will do that and try to ensure that the trial progresses quickly,” Sangma said.

The announcement follows a breakthrough in the investigation, which uncovered a chilling murder plot allegedly orchestrated by Raja’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, just days after their wedding on May 11.

Sonam was taken into custody by the Meghalaya Police on Monday evening 1,200 km away in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district, and is being brought to Shillong by a Meghalaya Police team. She is expected to reach Shillong later in the day.

According to police, Sonam allegedly conspired with her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha to hire three other men to kill her husband Raja during their honeymoon, nearly two weeks after their wedding.

Four others, including Raj Kushwaha, 21, have been arrested in the case from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Sangma praised the Meghalaya Police for their efficient handling of the case. “They were able to piece together the facts very quickly but chose not to reveal too much in the early stages because they were cautious that premature disclosure could compromise the investigation,” the chief minister said.

“We took a measured approach in the probe, and I’m happy that we’ve reached this point of clarity and progress,” he said.

The chief minister, however, expressed concern at the reporting of the crime in the initial days. “It is deeply unfortunate that some sections of the national media misrepresented what actually happened and tried to unfairly blame the people of Meghalaya and the state. But now, the truth is out,” he said.

“I have always maintained that the people of Meghalaya and the entire Northeast are hospitable, peace-loving and treat all tourists and visitors like family. They are respectful and caring,” he said.

Raja and Sonam got married on May 11 in Indore and arrived in Shillong for their honeymoon on May 21.

The couple vanished in the Sohra area of the East Khasi Hills district on May 23, hours after they checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village.

A scooter that the couple hired from Shillong was found in Sohrarim on May 24. On May 25, a missing persons complaint was lodged by Raja’s family in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills District.

On June 2, Raja’s body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls – around 20km from where they were last seen. A gold ring and a chain were found missing from his body. The following day, a bloodstained machete was found nearby. Police officers said this was their first clue since it was not a machete used in the region, and led the police to suspect that someone from outside the region was involved.