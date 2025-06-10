Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Raj Kushwaha's kin claim he called Sonam ‘didi’, cried after her husband's funeral

As fresh details of the Meghalaya murder case continue to emerge, Raj Kushwaha's mother has claimed that the accused "cried inconsolably" after he came back from Raja Raghuvanshi's funeral in Indore and added that he used to call Sonam Raghuvanshi ‘didi’ (sister). Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Raj Kushwaha 'cried inconsolably' after victim's funeral, claims mother

Sonam Raghuvanshi was arrested, for the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, in the early hours of Sunday from a dhaba at UP's Ghazipur after she called her family members and told them of her presence. Sonam is accused of committing the murder along with Raj Kushwaha, who police said she was in an affair with.

Speaking to news agency PTI, his mother, Chunni Devi, added that her son has been "framed" and is innocent.

She told the news agency that Raj Kushwaha was distressed after the death of the Indore man and attended his funeral procession.

"He was crying inconsolably when he returned home. I tried to calm him down, saying everything will be fine and there is no use crying," Chunni Devi said, adding that Raj had been working at the business establishment owned by Sonam's family for the last two years.

Amid the various media reports, a viral video showed Raj Kushwaha comforting Sonam's father, Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, ahead of Raja Raghuvanshi's funeral.

Raj called Sonam 'didi', claims suspect's family

Raj Kushwaha shared an "employee-employer" relationship with Sonam Raghuvanshi, stated the suspect's family.

Raj’s younger sister Suhani told reporters that her brother was working at Sonam’s brother’s factory in Indore. “Sonam used to call him for official work and Raj always addressed her by calling Didi. They never talked for more than two to three minutes,” she said.

As per Indore Police, the 20-year-old man worked as an accountant at the furniture sheet unit owned by Sonam's family.

Meghalaya Police has named Raj Kushwaha has one of the prime suspects for the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. Kushwaha, Sonam Raghuvanshi and four others have been accused of plotting and killing the Indore man during a honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Amid the police's allegation against Sonam, her family has claimed she is innocent and was "abducted."

"Meghalaya Police are making false allegations against my daughter to save their skin," her father Devi Singh Raghuvanshi told PTI.

