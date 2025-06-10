Meghalaya murder: In video, Sonam Raghuvanshi's 'lover' spotted consoling her father at husband Raja's funeral

Raj Singh Kushwaha, one of the persons arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya, had taken people to the latter's funeral in Indore, an eyewitness has claimed. Raj Singh Kushwaha, accused in the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya, is purportedly seen consoling Sonam Raghuvanshi's father Devi Singh Raghuvanshi in a video.

The case has taken a sensational with the Meghalaya police arresting Raja Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, 24, and her three alleged aides – Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22) and Raj Singh Kushwaha (21) – in connection with the murder.

According to the Meghalaya police, Sonam Raghuvanshi had allegedly hired killers to get rid of her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last month, just days after their marriage in Indore.

Raj Kushwaha is allegedly the boyfriend of Sonam Raghuvanshi. Raj Kushwaha was purportedly seen consoling her father, Devi Singh Raghuvanshi when the victim's body was brought home.

Raja's influencer sister Shrasti Raghuvanshi, who has been sharing updates in the murder case, has posted a video in which Raj Kushwaha can be seen consoling Sonam's father Devi Singh Raghuvanshi at Raja's funeral.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Shrasti captioned it, “Raj Kushwaha was seen with Sonam's father at Raja's house.”

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Raja’s mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, also noted that some witnesses saw Raj with Sonam’s father during the wedding. While refraining from directly accusing her daughter-in-law of the murder, Uma questioned why Sonam abandoned Raja and made no effort to save him.

Meanwhile, Shrasti persisted in her quest for justice through Instagram posts. In one emotional video, set against a wedding photo of Raja and Sonam, she said, “My brother had vowed to be with Sonam for seven lives, but he couldn't even stay for seven days. What had he done to deserve this?. You could have eloped if you liked someone else. Why kill him?"

Meanwhile, Sonam's father Devi Singh Raghuvanshi claimed Raj Kushwaha's name was being wrongly linked to his daughter and threatened to send a legal notice to Meghalaya police.

Raj took people to Raja's funeral in Indore

When Raja's body arrived, Sonam's family, whose home is in Govind Nagar Kharcha area, had arranged four -five vehicles for people to attend the funeral. Raj Kushwaha was driving the four-wheeler in which I went, though we did not talk. Only after seeing his photograph in the media post his arrest, I recollected this episode," Lakshman Singh Rathore told news agency PTI.

Raja, was found dead in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in East Khasi Hills district on June 2, 10 days after the couple went missing. Raja and Sonam, who got married on May 11 in Indore, went to Meghalaya on their honeymoon.

The husband and wife disappeared on May 23, hours after they checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village, 20 km from where his body was found.