Raja Raghuvanshi murder case live: Victim's family demands capital punishment for accused
Raja Raghuvanshi murder case live updates: The police probe into the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case revealed that it was Raja Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam, who orchestrated the killing plot and allegedly conspired with her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, to do so. Raja Raghuvanshi was found dead on June 2 after he and his wife went missing on their honeymoon....Read More
A week after the body was recovered, the Meghalaya Police reached a major breakthrough on Monday and made a series of arrests in the case. All the accused are being taken to Meghalaya for investigation.
The Meghalaya police produced accused Anand Kurmi (23) before the court, Indore's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia told PTI. The court sent Kurmi to transit custody till June 16 at the request of the Meghalaya police, he said.
Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: What we know so far
- Raja Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam, who was missing since May 23, surrendered before Uttar Pradesh Police in Ghazipur. She was arrested around 1 am on Monday.
- According to Indore’s Additional Deputy Police Commissioner Rajesh Dandotiya, Sonam conspired with her former partner, Raj Kushwaha, to kill Raja.
- Kushwaha, who worked at a tile distribution company owned by Sonam's brother, allegedly hired three men - Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kumar, and Akash Rajput - to carry out the murder.
- On May 11, Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi got married and went on their honeymoon just days later, on May 20, to Meghalaya.
- On May 23, the couple went missing. A day later, on May 24, the Meghalaya police found their rented scooter abandoned outside a café along the road connecting Shillong to Sohra.
- On June 2, the police found Raja Raghuvanshi’s body in a deep gorge below the Wei Sawdong Falls parking lot in Sohra.
- According to Meghalaya Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor, Raja suffered two fatal head injuries, which a sharp weapon might have inflicted.
Raja Raghuvanshi murder case live updates: How Meghalaya Police cracked the case
Raja Raghuvanshi murder case live updates: Was Sonam's alleged boyfriend involved in the crime?
Raja Raghuvanshi murder case live updates: Victim's autopsy report reveals chilling detail
Raja Raghuvanshi murder case live updates: Who has been arrested so far
Raja Raghuvanshi murder case live updates: Meghalaya police get 7-day remand of another accused
A 23-year-old accused in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi was on Tuesday produced in a district court which sent him to transit custody of the Meghalaya police for seven days, a police official said.