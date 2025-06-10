Raja Raghuvanshi murder case live: Victim's family demands capital punishment for accused

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case live updates: The police probe into the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case revealed that it was Raja Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam, who orchestrated the killing plot and allegedly conspired with her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, to do so. Raja Raghuvanshi was found dead on June 2 after he and his wife went missing on their honeymoon....Read More

A week after the body was recovered, the Meghalaya Police reached a major breakthrough on Monday and made a series of arrests in the case. All the accused are being taken to Meghalaya for investigation.

A total of five arrests have been made in the case, so far – Sonam Raghuvanshi and four men, including Raj Kushwaha, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi.

Sonam miraculously reappeared on Monday after being missing for days and was arrested from a dhaba in Uttar Pradesh.

The Meghalaya police produced accused Anand Kurmi (23) before the court, Indore's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia told PTI. The court sent Kurmi to transit custody till June 16 at the request of the Meghalaya police, he said.

Three other accused were sent to the Meghalaya police's transit custody for seven days by the court on Monday.

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: What we know so far