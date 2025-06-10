After shocking arrests in Meghalaya murder case, minister demands apology from Raja, Sonam's families

Amid the ongoing controversy over Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, Meghalaya minister Alexander Laloo Hek on Tuesday demanded an apology from the families of both Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi for allegedly 'tarnishing' the image of the state and its people. Raja Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam (25) was allegedly involved in the murder of her husband.(ANI)

Thanking the police for the breakthrough in the probe, Laloo Hek said that he now wants Sonam and Raja's families to issue an apology to the state after their allegations.

"Now we are seeking an apology from Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi's families for tarnishing the image of Meghalaya and its people. We will file a case of defamation if they don't comply," Hek said while speaking to ANI news agency.

About the case, the minister further said, "The accused will be brought here since the incident took place in the state. We do not have any issue if they want to hand over the case to the state police, central police or the probe agency, but the truth has already prevailed."

The minister's remarks came after the family of Raja Raghuvanshi had earlier written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a CBI inquiry into the matter after their son and daughter-in-law went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Sonam's arrest unravelled the murder mystery

A week after the body was recovered, the Meghalaya Police reached a major breakthrough on Monday and made a series of arrests in the case. All the accused are being taken to Meghalaya for investigation.

Earlier in the day, the fourth accused, identified as Anand in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, was also sent to transit remand for 7 days.

Raja Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam, was found in Uttar Pradesh. The police officials then sent her to Sadar Hospital for initial treatment. Now she is kept in the Sakhi One Stop Centre, a shelter for women who are victims of violence.

Sonam (25), allegedly involved in the murder of her husband, surrendered before the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district in adjoining Uttar Pradesh and was later placed under arrest, according to the Meghalaya police.