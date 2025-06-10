Meghalaya honeymoon horror: Raj Kushwaha remained calm after Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, pretended to support families

Raj Kushwaha – the man accused of killing Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya during his honeymoon over an alleged affair with the latter's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi – remained calm and composed, and pretended to support the two bereaved families. In a viral video, Kushwaha, an employee of Sonam's brother, was seen comforting her father, Devi Singh, when he was mourning his son-in-law, whose body was found in a gorge in Meghalaya on June 2. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found on June 2 from a deep gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra.(ANI )

Raj Kushwaha, who allegedly had an affair with Sonam Raghuvanshi, was a trusted employee. When Sonam's brother was in Meghalaya to search for his sister and brother-in-law, he entrusted the business to Raj Kushwaha.

Raja's elder brother, Vipin, who had gone to Meghalaya with Sonam's brother Govind, said he repeatedly overheard Govind speaking with Raj on the phone.

Also read: What Raj Kushwaha's distraught mother said on Sonam Raghuvanshi affair charge

"Govind kept saying, 'I have left everything to you, please manage the business while I am away in Shillong," ToI quoted him as saying.

He said Govind (Sonam's brother) had no idea his most trusted employee was allegedly involved in the sensational crime.

Raj Kushwaha behaved as if he were the pillar of strength for the family.

Last week, he visited the family and behaved normally.

"He came over and chatted with everyone. We had no idea he might have been involved in this at all," Sonam's father told ToI.

According to the police, Sonam and Raj hired hitmen to murder the unsuspecting Raja Raghuvanshi.

Raj Kushwaha's mother, however, claims her son is innocent and that he didn't have an affair with Sonam Raghuvanshi.

"My son can never murder anyone. He is just 20 years old. I have not had water for three days...He used to work at Sonam's brother's factory. Sonam used to work in the same factory. Won't you talk if you work together? My son is framed in the case. I pray that God will prove my son to be innocent," she told ANI.

Vipin Raghuvanshi slams Sonam Raghuvanshi's mother

Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi, claimed that Sonam Raghuvanshi's mother kept information from their family and that she also knew about the alleged affair between Raj Kushwaha and her daughter, Sonam.

Speaking to ANI, Vipin Raghuvanshi said, "We are sure there are more than 5 accused in the case. When Sonam surrendered, she called her brother and said someone had dropped her off here. How did she not know those two people?... We discovered that she got here by bus and that two other people were with her. She just framed the whole scene. She's pretending to surrender. We have faith in the investigations being carried out by the police."

He further said, "Had Raj Kushwaha been innocent, he wouldn't be talking to Sonam for hours... Sonam was found in Raj's hometown; she probably took shelter in his house. The time between Raja's murder and when his body was recovered, Sonam would talk to Raj for hours... We did a background check of their family before getting Raja married to her. We had no idea Sonam would turn out to be like this."

"I believe Sonam's mother kept things from us. She didn't tell us the whole story, and she would have known that Raj had an affair with Sonam. Had Sonam's father and brother known about Raj, they would have fired him from their factory. I think there are more than 5 people in the case," he added.