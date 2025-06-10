What Raj Kushwaha's distraught mother said on Sonam Raghuvanshi affair charge

A day after the Meghalaya police blamed Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha for her husband Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, the accused's distraught mother said her son was innocent and was falsely implicated in the sensational crime. She also refuted the police's claim that Kushwaha had an affair with Sonam, saying they used to work together in the woman's brother's factory. Ghazipur: Sonam Raghuvanshi, the Indore woman accused of plotting her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, being brought for medical examination at a hospital.(PTI file photo)

"My son can never murder anyone. He is just 20 years old. I have not had water for three days...He used to work at Sonam's brother's factory. Sonam used to work in the same factory. Won't you talk if you work together? My son is framed in the case. I pray that God will prove my son to be innocent," she told ANI.

Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered in Meghalaya during his honeymoon trip with his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi. The police said on Monday that Sonam and Raj Kushwaha had an affair and hired killers for the murder.

Also read: UP cop says 'poor planner' Sonam Raghuvanshi presented herself as victim: ‘Claimed she was drugged’

Raj Kushwaha was seen consoling the victim's father during his funeral in Madhya Pradesh.

What Raj Kushwaha's sister said on murder allegations

The accused's family said he hadn't left Indore since the couple went on their honeymoon.

"My brother is innocent. My brother Raj did not go anywhere. You can ask the people at his office. My only demand is that my brother should be released. He is not involved in the murder. My brother is innocent. Vicky and Raj are both my brothers, and they can never do something like this," she told ANI.

Meghalaya honeymoon murder

Raja and Sonam went missing in Meghalaya on May 23. Raja's body was found on June 2. The woman, who was missing, surfaced at a dhaba in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur and was arrested.

She reportedly told the authorities that she was drugged and taken to Ghazipur. She claimed she was innocent and that her husband was murdered for jewellery.

Raja Raghuvanshi's brother, Vipul Raghuvanshi, said on Monday that Sonam would regularly talk to Raj Kushwaha on the phone.