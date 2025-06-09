'Fatal head injury': Raja Raghuvanshi's autopsy reveals shocking details

As the details of the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case continue to emerge after the shocking arrest and alleged involvement of his wife Sonam, chilling information from the autopsy has brought to light the brutality of the crime to the fore. Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi, the newly-wed couple on their honeymoon, went missing on May 23. (Sourced)

According to Meghalaya Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor, Raja suffered two fatal head injuries, which might have been inflicted by a sharp weapon.

"Post mortem saying two head injuries with a sharp cutting weapon," Kharkongor said.

Sonam Raghuvansi, the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi, was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road, said a senior police official of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.

Meghalaya police on Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case

Speaking with ANI, SIT Chief and SP (City), East Khasi Hills, Kharkongor, also mentioned that their team is about to reach Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, where they will arrest Sonam, who surrendered to the UP police earlier today.

"First challenge was the terrain and then weather, but eventually we took up the challenge and discovered the body of Raja, registered the murder case and initiated the investigation. Four persons have been arrested and will be produced before the respective courts. We will get their transit remand to bring them to Shillong. Our team is about to reach Ghazipur and will formally arrest Sonam and take her transit remand," he said.

"We formed the SIT with capable officers in the case. Last night, we sent two teams, one to Uttar Pradesh and the other to Madhya Pradesh. Patterns are saying that the Raja and Sonam did not have good contact, but that is a subject of investigation," the SIT Chief said.

Sonam's alleged 'extra-marital affair' angle

Indore’s additional deputy police commissioner Rajesh Dandotiya said Sonam, 25, was allegedly in a relationship with Raja Kushwaha.

Kushwaha allegedly hired Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kumar, and Akash Rajput to kill Raja Raghuvanshi.

Dandotiya said that Sonam, who was traced to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, supported the plan and shared their location with the three assassins.