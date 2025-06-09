After Sonam Raghuvanshi's arrest for husband's murder, Indore couple's wedding video goes viral | Watch

After the shocking arrest of Sonam, wife of Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed while on his honeymoon in Meghalaya, a video from their wedding has emerged and gone viral on social media. Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi, the newly-wed couple on their honeymoon, went missing on May 23. (Sourced)(HT_PRINT)

The footage shows Raja Raghuvanshi applying sindoor (vermillion) to forehead of Sonam, who can be seen dressed in a traditional red Banarasi saree.

Just weeks after the couple tied the knot on May 11, their fairytale honeymoon took a deadly turn when Raja’s body was discovered in a gorge in Meghalaya.

Their rented scooter was later found abandoned near a café on the Shillong-Sohra road, triggering a frantic search. Since then, Sonam had remained missing while his family said she was 'abducted.'

However, on Monday, Sonam Raghuvanshi surrendered in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur. Her arrest led to the revelation of her alleged involvement in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder. For this purpose, she allegedly hired three assassins to kill her late husband.

On Monday, after an over two-week-long search, Sonam Raghuvanshi was found at a dhaba in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, over 1,200 kilometres away from Meghalaya.

As per HT, Sonam Raghuvanshi reportedly ‘surrendered’ to killing her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, police said, adding that a man she was allegedly in an affair with - Raj Kushwaha - was also involved and is now under arrest.

Why was Sonam arrested?

SP East Khasi Hills Vivek Syiem said that Sonam had surrendered due to the raids and arrests of the alleged assassins by the police.

"It is a fact that she called her relatives, but this happened after all the raids were conducted. If you see the logical series of events, all these days she hadn't come out, but last night the rest of the people were caught, she also surfaced," he told the media.

So far, five people have been arrested in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, including Sonam Raghuvanshi.

The Meghalaya police on Monday indicated that the motive behind tourist Raja Raghuvanshi's murder could stem from the alleged affair of his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, with Raj Kushwaha.

Asked if there was a love affair between Kushwaha and Sonam Raghuvanshi, Vivek Syiem, superintendent of police, East Khasi Hills, said: “Once the team reaches there, they will arrest her and take transit remand. Yes, it appears so (Sonam had a boyfriend). Two teams of Meghalaya Police are there in MP, and one team is going to UP to arrest Sonam. It is a fact that she called up her relatives, but all this happened after the raids were conducted. If you look at it logically, all these days she hadn't come out, but last night, when Raj Kushwaha and others were caught, suddenly she surfaced. That speaks for itself.”