Meghalaya murder: First pictures of Raj Kushwaha, other accused surface

Indore Police on Monday released the first pictures of the three accused arrested in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, in which the prime accused is Sonam Raghuvanshi, newly wedded wife accused of killing her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. Indore police has shared the first images of the three accused arrested in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case(Indore Police/ via ANI on X)

Police officials from Shillong and Indore have detained Vishal Chauhan, Raj Kushwaha and Akash Rajput for the murder of Indore man Raja Raghuvanshsi.

A fourth suspect - Anand Patel - was detained on Monday for his alleged involvement in the case.

5 people held in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

A total of five people have been held for the murder of Indore man Raja Raghuvanshi, including his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi. As per police officials, the first suspect Raj Kushwaha, who Sonam was allegedly in an affair with, was arrested on Sunday by Indore Police.

The remaining three suspects - Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Patel were arrested by police officials on Monday. Meanwhile, Sonam Raguvanshi, the victim's wife, surrendered herself to the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

Sonam, along with the four men, have been accused of plotting and executing the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during the couple's honeymoon to Meghalaya.

Raja's body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls, as per Shillong Police. Along with his body, a broken mobile screen, a woman's shirt and a bloodstained machete were recovered from the site.

A case was launched after the couple's family reported the duo missing on May 23. After the discovery of Raja's body, an SIT probe was launched which turned the case into a murder investigation.