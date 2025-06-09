Meghalaya honeymoon case: Who are the four people arrested for Indore man Raja Raghuvanshi's murder?

As more details of the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case emerge after the arrest of Sonam Raghuvanshi for allegedly murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, police officials have stated that a total of four people have been arrested for the murder of Indore man Raja Raghuvanshi. Meghalaya murder mystery: Three more detained in connection to Raja Raghuvanshi murder along with wife(X/@satyaagrahindia)

Vivek Syiem, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, said three suspects were arrested from Indore and nearby areas in Madhya Pradesh. The three suspects have been identified as Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan and Akash Rajput. Another suspect from the Sagar district, Anand, has been detained. The arrest of all four suspects were confirmed by both Indore and Shillong Police.

ALSO READ | Meghalaya honeymoon case: Wife hired hitmen to kill husband, arrested

“The first person arrested is a 19-year-old Akash Rajput, from Lalitpur. The second accused is Vishal Singh Chauhan, 22, from Indore, the third is 21-year-old Raj Singh Kushwaha, from Indore,” said Vivek Syiem on Monday afternoon.

As per Indore Addl. DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan and Akash Rajput were detained from Indore and a nearby area.

“This afternoon, we arrested another accused from the Sagar district. One person has been detained in the Nandgarh police station... The third team is on its way to arrest Sonam Raghuvanshi... These people committed the crime on May 23 and left soon after,” the police officer said.

The Meghalaya cop added, "At that time, we didn't know it was a murder; we were looking for them. We looked for missing reports, and nobody was found. The body was found only on June 2, after which SIT was formed and the investigation started... Within these seven days, the SIT has accumulated substantial evidence and gone down there and has zeroed down on the culprits... If we connect the dots, preliminary investigation will reveal how this whole motive and crime was carried out. It was actually Raj Kushwaha with Sonam. When they come here, we will finally be able to confirm... All these days, Sonam and others were underground, and yesterday, when our operation started, suddenly she surfaced."

Meghalaya Police added that Sonam Raghuvanshi voluntarily surrendered to UP Police in Ghazipur.

What is the case?

Newly-married couple Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi went to Meghalaya for a vacation and honeymoon. The couple was in direct communication with their families till May 23, After no contact with Raja or Sonam, the family reached out to Indore Police.

ALSO READ | From couple's disappearance to wife Sonam Raghuvanshi's arrest | A timeline of events

On May 23, the couple was reported missing. They were last spotted in the CCTV footage of the Shillong homestay. The couple was seen in black jackets, carrying a white suitcase.

On June 2, Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found and identified in Meghalaya, following with a murder was registered. Police also found a bloodstained machete near the body at Weisawdong Falls.