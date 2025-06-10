'Falsely accused': Raj Kushwaha's mother defends son in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

A day after a series of arrests in connection with the sensational Raja Raghuvanshi murder, accused Raj Kushwaha's family on Tuesday claimed that he is innocent and that he was home when the crime was committed. Raja Raghuvanshi, his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha.

“My brother did not go anywhere... You can ask the people at his office. He used to go to his office…the godown daily,” Raj Kushwaha's sister told ANI.

Kushwaha's mother told ANI that her son was being “falsely accused”, while denying his involvement in the crime. "My son cannot do anything like this. He is just 20 years old...My son worked in Sonam's brother's factory," his mother said.

Kushwaha was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Raja, during his honeymoon with his wife Sonam, who is also in police custody. Reports suggest that Kushwaha had an affair with Sonam.

“My only demand is that my brother should be released. He is not involved in the murder,” Kushwaha's sister told ANI. The accused's mother further appealed to the government to “prove him innocent”.

Raja's brother had earlier alleged that Sonam would regularly talk to Kushwaha on the phone. “... Raj Kushwaha was Sonam's employee. They would constantly talk on the phone,” Vipul said.

When inquired about the alleged affair, Vivek Syiem, superintendent of police, East Khasi Hills, said, “…Yes, it appears so.” “If you look at it logically, all these days she hadn't come out, but last night, when Raj Kushwaha and others were caught, suddenly she surfaced. That speaks for itself,” Syiem added.

Accused drove vehicle to transport people to Raja's funeral

An eyewitness said that before the arrests were made, Kushwaha was seen driving a vehicle to transport people to Raja's funeral.

“When Raja's body arrived here, Sonam's family, whose home is in Govind Nagar Kharcha area, had arranged four-five vehicles for people to attend the funeral,” Lakshman Singh Rathore, who attended Raja's funeral, told PTI.

He said that Kushwaha was driving the four-wheeler in which he was taken to the funeral, adding that he had no conversation with him. He said that he had remembered Kushwaha's face after seeing it in a photograph in the media, after the arrests were made.