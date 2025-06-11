Meghalaya murder case: Sonam Raghuvanshi offered 20 lakh to husband Raja Raghuvanshi's killers, police reveal

Sonam Raghuvanshi, who allegedly conspired to kill her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya just days after their wedding, paid ₹20 lakh to contract killers after the murder, according to a Meghalaya Police officer. Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi got married on May 11 and went for their honeymoon to Meghalaya just days later.

The officer also said she initially handed over ₹15,000 in cash to the assailants, which she had taken directly from her husband's wallet during the crime.

Sonam Raghuvanshi was arrested on Tuesday by Meghalaya Police from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, where she had surrendered to authorities. She was later brought to Shillong the same night. Her surrender came a day after the arrest of her alleged boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, and three suspected contract killers from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder.

“Raj Kushwaha claims he didn’t want to support Sonam and at the last moment, cancelled his plan to go to Meghalaya. He also allegedly asked the three others not to go, but they went to see Meghalaya after Sonam booked the tickets. Even at the last moment, the three refused to kill, but Sonam insisted and said she would give ₹15 lakh for that. Police are verifying these claims,” a senior police officer from Indore, who is working with the Meghalaya police on the investigation, told HT.

“She did not speak much during most of the journey,” a Meghalaya police officer said, referring to Sonam’s transfer route—from Ghazipur to Patna, followed by flights to Kolkata, Guwahati, and finally Shillong.

The case took a shocking turn on Monday when chilling details emerged, revealing that Sonam and her lover Raj Kushwaha were allegedly involved in Raja’s murder, days after reports surfaced that the couple had gone “missing” during their honeymoon. The couple had tied the knot on May 11 and travelled to Meghalaya on May 21. They were reported missing on May 23. Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was discovered on June 2 in a gorge near a waterfall in Sohra, located in East Khasi Hills district. Police believe the murder took place on May 23, the same day the couple went missing.

Raja murdered with dao (machete), valuables were taken: FIR

Investigators believe the murder was pre-planned by Sonam and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, both hailing from Indore.

Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, said, “The FIR clearly mentions that Raja was murdered with a dao (machete) and his valuables were taken. Sonam’s involvement in paying the killers and offering a large sum afterwards strongly points to a conspiracy. We are analysing all evidence to ensure a thorough investigation.”

A senior police officer from Indore, who is assisting the Meghalaya police in the investigation, said that, according to Raj Kushwaha, he had backed out of supporting Sonam at the last moment and decided not to travel to Meghalaya.

According to a Meghalaya Police officer, the accused acted on Sonam’s instructions, and the murder plan was allegedly devised by her along with Kushwaha.

Killers share details of how the murder was carried out

A Meghalaya police officer said that the alleged killers claimed Sonam pretended to be exhausted just before reaching the location of the murder. She reportedly positioned them behind Raja and, upon reaching a secluded area, allegedly instructed them to carry out the killing.

The officer added that they intend to bring Sonam and the three alleged killers to the crime location to recreate the sequence of events.

“We need corroboration of the sequence from her and the killers,” the officer said, noting that Sonam would also be taken to the site where she allegedly helped dispose of the body. “We also plan to confront her, Kushwaha and the alleged killers with evidence we have collected.”

According to police, the accused had posed as tourists, befriended the couple, and executed the plan.

Although Raj Kushwaha did not accompany Sonam to Meghalaya, investigators, based on his statements, said he stayed in contact with her over the phone throughout that time.