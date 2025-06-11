Sonam brought to Meghalaya for probe as key plot details emerge

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of orchestrating her husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder, was brought to Shillong by Meghalaya police on Tuesday night after surrendering to authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur. Sonam Raghuvanshi being taken from Phulwari Police Station by Meghalaya Police on a three-day transit remand, in Patna. (HT PHOTO)

The surrender came a day after police arrested her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and three suspected contract killers in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case.

Raja and Sonam had arrived in Meghalaya on May 21, and the murder was allegedly committed on May 23. Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was found in a gorge near a waterfall in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

“She did not speak much during most of the journey,” a Meghalaya police officer said, describing Sonam’s transfer from Ghazipur to Patna, then via flights to Kolkata, Guwahati and finally Shillong.

Sonam allegedly paid ₹15,000 to the contract killers using cash taken directly from her husband’s wallet during the incident, said Meghalaya Police officer aware of the details.

The official cited above stated that she allegedly offered the killers a sum of ₹20 lakhs after Raja was murdered.

Investigators suspect the crime was premeditated by the woman and her alleged lover Kushawaha, both residents of Indore.

Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, stated, “The FIR clearly mentions that Raja was murdered with a dao (machete) and his valuables were taken. Sonam’s involvement in paying the killers and offering a large sum afterward strongly points to a conspiracy. We are analysing all evidence to ensure a thorough investigation.”

The suspects acted under the direction of Sonam, who, along with Raj Kushwaha, allegedly hatched the plan, said the Meghalaya Police officer.

The accused reportedly posed as tourists, befriended the couple, and carried out the crime.

While Raj Kushwaha did not travel to Meghalaya, police officials part of the probe said, citing his statements, he was in contact with Sonam over phone during the period.

“Raj Kushwaha claims he didn’t want to support Sonam and at the last moment cancelled his plan to go to Meghalaya. He also allegedly asked the three others not to go, but they went to see Meghalaya after Sonam booked the tickets. Even at the last moment, the three refused to kill, but Sonam insisted and said she would give ₹15 lakhs for that. Police are verifying these claims,” a senior police officer from Indore, who is working with the Meghalaya police on the investigation, said.

Although Kushwaha did not travel to Meghalaya, police allege he plotted the details of the crime and remained in contact with Sonam. According to police, the accused first followed the newlyweds to Guwahati on May 21, staying close to their hotel, before following them to Shillong on May 22, said Rajesh Dandotiya, ADCP, Indore.

A Meghalaya police officer said they plan to take Sonam to the crime spot with the three alleged killers to recreate the crime scene.

The officer quoted above added that the alleged killers told them that just before reaching the murder spot, Sonam pretended to be tired, positioned the killers to walk behind Raja, and then at a deserted location allegedly instructed them to kill her husband.

“We need corroboration of the sequence from her and the killers,” the officer said, adding that they will also take Sonam to the spot where she had allegedly helped in disposing of the body. “We also plan to confront her, Kushwaha and the alleged killers with evidence we have collected.”

Indore police on Tuesday revealed that two days after the murder, Sonam had allegedly returned to Indore by train from Guwahati, which she had boarded on May 24, and stayed in a flat arranged by Kushwaha. The next day, he allegedly arranged a cab for her to travel to a hideout in Uttar Pradesh.

Shillong Police, along with Indore Crime Branch, on Tuesday searched the residence of one of the four accused, Vishal Chauhan, and claimed to have found the clothes he was wearing on the day of the murder.

ACP (Indore Crime Branch), Poonamchand Yadav said, “We have recovered the clothes that he (Vishal) had worn whilst he was in Shillong on the day of the incident. They have accepted that they have committed the murder. We are searching for his mobile.”

Raja’s father Vipin Raghuvanshi demanded that all accused be hanged. “They should be punished severely for the pain they gave to my son,” he said.

Sonam’s defended his daughter, claiming the Meghalaya Police were framing her to cover up their own investigative lapses. Raj Kushwaha’s family has also defended him, insisting he is innocent and has been falsely implicated. “He used to call Sonam as didi and their relationship was professional,” said Raj’s sister Sunaina.

On Tuesday morning, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma announced that the murder trial will be expedited. “Whatever steps are required to facilitate this from our side as a government, we will do that and try to ensure that the trial progresses quickly,” Sangma said.