Meghalaya murder: ‘Sonam booked flight tickets without informing anyone,' says Raja's mother

Hours after Sonam Raghuwanshi was arrested by the Meghalaya police for allegedly murdering her husband Raja, the victim's mother alleged that her son was forced to go on this honeymoon trip.

Uma Raghuwanshi said that Sonam had booked the flight tickets for the couple's visit to Meghalaya without telling anyone. "My son had told me that Sonam booked the flight tickets without informing anyone and forced him to go," Uma told India Today TV. She added that the couple had not booked return tickets.

She added that she had no idea that her son would “return in this condition”.

Raja and Sonam Raghuwanshi had gone missing on May 23, following which the former's body was found in a gorge in Sohra area near the Weisawdong Falls on May 2. Sonam, remained missing, with search efforts to trace her continuing, surrender before the police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

‘If she has killed my son…’: Raja's mother demands death penalty for Sonam

Raja's mother Uma Raghuwanshi also demanded death penalty for Sonam Raghuwanshi, if she is found guilty of the murder. “…if she has killed my son, she should get the death penalty,” she said.

“If Sonam is involved, she should be hanged... I want the three men caught to be interrogated,” Uma told ANI.

Uma said that she did not know who was involved in the murder, Sonam or the three other people who were arrested in overnight raids by the police. The Meghalaya police has indicated that Sonam allegedly had an affair with another person, Raj Kushwaha, who has also been arrested in connection with the murder.

When inquired whether there was a love affair between Sonam and Raj, Vivek Syiem, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, said, “... Yes, it appears so (Sonam had a boyfriend)...”

“If you look at it logically, all these days she hadn't come out, but last night, when Raj Kushwaha and others were caught, suddenly she surfaced. That speaks for itself,” Syiem added.