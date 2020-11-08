e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ISRO launches new earth observation satellite on board PSLV

ISRO launches new earth observation satellite on board PSLV

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49) lifted off from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 3.11 PM at the end of a 26-hour countdown and injected the satellites into orbit one after another 20 minutes later.

india Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 01:12 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People react as they watch ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49) carrying all weather Earth Imaging Satellite EOS-01 and nine other foreign satellites of US, Luxembourg and Lithuania, leaves a trail of smoke, at Marina beach, Chennai, Saturday.
People react as they watch ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49) carrying all weather Earth Imaging Satellite EOS-01 and nine other foreign satellites of US, Luxembourg and Lithuania, leaves a trail of smoke, at Marina beach, Chennai, Saturday.(PTI)
         

India successfully launched an earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine customer satellites on board its Polar rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Saturday.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49) lifted off from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 3.11 PM at the end of a 26-hour countdown and injected the satellites into orbit one after another 20 minutes later.

The lift off was delayed by nine minutes due to rain brought on by the winter monsoon, Isro said.

This is the first mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation this year. The space agency had last launched a satellite on December 11 last year, when the PSLV had put in space an earth observation satellite similar to the one launched on Saturday.

Apart from the Indian satellite, the launch vehicle carried on board an experimental satellite from Lithuania, four marine application satellites from Luxembourg, and four remote sensing satellites from the United States.

The satellite launched on Saturday marked the beginning of a new nomenclature for the series of earth observation satellites with the name EOS-01. The satellite will be used for agriculture, forestry, and disaster management support.

“This mission is very special and unusual for ISRO. Space activity cannot happen with work from home. Each and every space engineer has to be available in lab, industry, integration area as well as the field especially when we are talking about launch missions like this,” said ISRO chairperson K Sivan. He said the work was done keeping in mind safety of the team following health protocols.

tags
top news
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
PM Modi congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden on ‘spectacular victory’
PM Modi congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden on ‘spectacular victory’
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say
Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In