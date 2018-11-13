ISRO may postpone satellite launch due to cyclone Gaja

ISRO may postpone the launch of GSLV MK III-D2, scheduled at 5.08 am on Wednesday, due to bad weather conditions as a result of cyclonic storm Gaja, which is expected to make landfall at the launch venue, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

“Weather is slightly disturbing. If everything is normal, it will be launched as per the schedule. If it (weather) is not conducive, the launch will be postponed,” ISRO chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivam told mediapersons at Tirumala temple during a pilgrimage on Tuesday.

He hoped that the take-off happens as per schedule.

ISRO’s satellite launch-pad, Satish Dhawan Space Centre-SHAR, is situated at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) forecasts indicate that the cyclonic storm Gaja will make landfall between Sriharikota and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu on November 15 and in the run-up to it, coastal areas and sea are likely to experience heavy rains accompanied by high-speed squally winds.

The ISRO chief said the GSLV MK III-D2 was developed under the Digital India Programme to provide high bandwidth communication connectivity to remote areas in the country such as the northeast region and Jammu and Kashmir using the satellite, G-Sat 29.

“The GSLV MK III-D-2 is very significant in the sense it is going to complete the development phase of heavy-lift launchers. We are going to enter operational phase and it (GSLV MK III-D2) is going to launch Chandrayan-2 and Jaganyan, manned mission, and we are getting prepared for it,” Sivam said.

GSLV MK III-D2 is a three-stage heavy-lift launch vehicle, designed to carry 4 ton class of satellites into geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) or 10 tons to low earth orbit (LEO), developed by ISRO.

With high throughput communication satellite, connectivity to remote areas, Q/V band payload, high-resolution imaging from Geosynchronous earth orbit (GEO) and optical communication technology as salient features, it has twice about the capability of GSLV MK II, ISRO’s website said.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 17:10 IST