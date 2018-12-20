ISRO’s ‘angry bird’ satellite for IAF: 4 things to know about GSAT-7A

India on Wednesday successfully launched its latest advanced satellite, GSAT-7A, from Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. Dubbed ‘Angry Bird’, the satellite will give a boost to the strategic communication and networking capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

“We have signed off year 2018 on a high and positive note,” said Isro chairman K Sivan .

Here’s four things to know about the satellite and the launch:

1. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F11) launched communication satellite GSAT-7A from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 4.10pm.

2.The launch was the seventh mission of Isro from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in 2018. GSLV-F11 was also the seventh flight carrying indigenously developed cryogenic upper stage.

3. This will be the 39th Indian communications satellite to provide services to users in Ku-band over the Indian region. This frequency range is often used for satellite communications.

4.The 2,250 kg GSAT-7A has a mission life of eight years. It will provide for a secure mode of communication and will be for the exclusive use of the IAF. After reaching its orbit in a few days, it will facilitate exclusive frequency flight communications for IAF.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 09:16 IST