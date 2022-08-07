ISRO says satellites placed on new rocket mission no longer usable
- ISRO said a committee would analyse and make recommendations into the episode, adding that with the implementation of those recommendations "ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2".
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said the satellites placed on its maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle "are no longer usable" as the SSLV-D1 placed them in an elliptical orbit instead of a circular one.
It said failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action caused the deviation. The space agency said a committee would analyse and make recommendations into the episode, adding that with the implementation of those recommendations "ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2".
“SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit. Satellites are no longer usable. Issue is reasonably identified,” ISRO said in its latest update on the new mission. It further said a detailed statement by chairman will be shared soon.
Earlier in the day, the space agency launched a historic mission as its small-lift launch vehicle – carrying an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-02) and co-passenger student satellites AzaadiSAT – lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.
In a later update, ISRO said the maiden SSLV had suffered 'data loss' in its terminal stage, after performing "as expected" in all stages.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics