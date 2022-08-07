ISRO marks historic SSLV liftoff with student satellite, then data loss reported

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched a historic mission on Sunday as its small-lift launch vehicle - carrying a student satellite and an earth observation satellite - lifted off from Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. This was the maiden flight of the SSLV.

The countdown for the mission - which began at 2:18 am - lasted for more than seven hours. The launch was divided into three stages. Minutes after the completion of the first three stages, however, S. Somnath, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO, said that “some loss of data was being experienced which was hindering in ascertaining the final stages,” adding that the space agency would get back with more details.

Meanwhile, AzaadiSAT, the student satellite, carries 75 different payloads that have been developed by girl students from parts of rural India. It also aims to mark 75 years of India’s independence, which is being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by the government. The satellite - weighing 8 kg - has been integrated by the student team of 'Space Kidz India'.

“750 girl students have made 75 payloads which have been put in a satellite to be launched today. We wanted to make this 75th year of independence special and bring the focus towards girl children,” Dr. Srimathy Kesan, founder & CEO, science and tech incubator Space Kidz India, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Sunday ahead of the launch.

The ground system - developed by 'Space Kidz India' - will be utilised for receiving the data from this satellite, the space agency earlier said.

The SSLV offers the option to the space agency to launch mini, nano, and micro satellites, weighing between 10-500 kg. These satellites can be launched to low Earth orbits on a ‘launch-on-demand’ basis.

The EOS-02, which belongs to the microsatellite series of space crafts, is meant to cater to agriculture and disaster management objectives. It is said to be an experimental optical remote sensing satellite with a high spatial resolution.

