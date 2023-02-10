ISRO to launch new rocket SSLV-D2 today: All you need to know| 5 points

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 10, 2023 07:03 AM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the second edition of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2) from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan space centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

ISRO to launch new rocket SSLV-D2 today. (ISRO Spaceflight Twitter)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the second edition of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2) from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan space centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Friday at 9.18am. The new rocket will attempt to put three satellites - ISRO's EOS-07, US-based firm Antaris' Janus-1, and Chennai-based space startup SpaceKidz's AzaadiSAT-2 - into a 450 km circular orbit during its 15-minute flight, the ISRO said.

Here's all you need to know about SSLV-D2 and its launch:

1. According to ISRO, the SSLV caters to the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to low earth orbits on a 'launch-on-demand' basis. The rocket provides low-cost access to space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, and demands minimal launch infrastructure.

2. The SSLV is a 34 m tall, 2 m diameter vehicle having a lift-off mass of 120 tonnes.

3. The rocket is configured with three solid propulsion stages and a velocity terminal module.

4. On February 8, the ISRO tweeted: “SSLV-D2/EOS-07 Mission: launch is scheduled for Feb 10, 2023, at 09:18 hrs IST from Sriharikota. Intended to inject EOS-07, Janus-1 & AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into a 450 km circular orbit Vehicle ready at the launch pad undergoing final phase checks.”

5. The first test flight of SSLV ended in partial failure on August 9 last year after the upper stage of the launch vehicle injected the satellite into a highly elliptical unstable orbit due to a shortfall in velocity. The investigation into the failure also revealed that there was a vibration disturbance for a short duration on the Equipment Bay (EB) deck during the second stage separation, according to ISRO.

