‘ISRO used Hindu calendar to launch rocket in space,’ says Madhavan, fans react

Actor Ranganathan Madhavan, popularly called R Madhavan, is viral on social media not just for his upcoming film 'The Nambi Effect' but also reportedly for saying the reason why the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was able to successfully launch a rocket into space for its Mars mission was that it used the Panchang - the Hindu calendar.

In a video shared by a Twitter user the actor is seen saying it was the Panchang that helped the Indian space body successfully launch the rocket into space.

Translations of his comments provided by Carnatic musician TM Krishna read: "Indian rockets did not have the three engines (solid, liquid and cryogenic) that helps western rockets propel themselves into Mars' orbit. Since India lacked this... used information in the Panchang".

"It has the celestial map with all information on various planets, gravitation pulls, sun's flares deflection etc., all calculated perfectly 1000s of years ago and hence the micro-second the launch was calculated using this info. The rocket was launched, it went around the earth, moon and Jupiter's moon and ricochet like a play thing and put into Mar's orbit," R Madhavan said, according to the translation provided by TM Krishna.

Since then R Madhavan has been facing backlash from several social media users over his 'stupid claims and disregard of facts'.

"He found out everything while directing a single movie?" a baffled Twitter user asked referring to R Madhavan's upcoming film, which is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and ISRO aerospace engineer.

"What nonsense is this? Panchakam with science? God save my country," another user wrote.

"Science is not everyone’s cup of tea. It’s ok not to know Science. But it’s better to keep your…mouth shut when you’ve no idea as to how things actually work; instead of quoting some WhatsApp stuff and making a mockery of yourself,” tweeted an outraged user, referring to the fake news and myths that are forwarded on the messaging app.

“Such a disappointment to see the man, who was once a poster boy of Tamil romantic movies turn into a WhatsApp uncle,” wrote a journalist making the same reference.

‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,’ is Madhavan's directorial debut. Set to release worldwide on July 1, the movie captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan's life forever, and tries to unravel the truth behind it all. Starring Madhavan in the titular role, the film also features Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie, with special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

During the promotion of the film, Madhavan and scientist Nambi Narayanan also met astronaut Sunita Williams earlier in June during a promotional event in the US. Despite being in the company of a great scientist and a renowned astronaut, Madhavan’s miserably failed at impressing his fans by trying to explain the launch of ISRO rocket.

