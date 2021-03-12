Home / India News / Isro’s NISAR to be first satellite to enable earth observation in 2 frequencies
india news

Isro’s NISAR to be first satellite to enable earth observation in 2 frequencies

After integration, the payload will be sent back to India for launch from the country’s only spaceport at Sriharikota sometime in April or May next year
By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Representational image. (ANI)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) sent its s-band synthetic aperture radar to Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for integration with their l-band radar last week. Coupled together, the Nasa-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) will become the first satellite to enable earth observation in two frequencies.

After integration, the payload will be sent back to India for launch from the country’s only spaceport at Sriharikota sometime in April or May next year.

According to Nasa, the satellite will provide an “unprecedented view of the Earth” at less than one centimetre across.

It will help scientists understand the surface as well as the interior of the planet we live on. It will provide better understanding of the effects and pace of climate change by measuring ice sheet collapses, officials said.

Also Read | Satellite set for Mar 28 launch will provide real time images of India’s borders

The satellite will also allow governments to better manage natural disasters—the satellite will provide highly spatial data on tsunamis, earthquakes, landslides,and volcanoes. And,it will also help in better management of natural resources, including detection of disturbances in ecosystems.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers

Nasa’s partnership with Isro for the mission began after a decadal study identified three thrist areas for Earth Science Studies—ecosystems, deformation of Earth’s crust and cryospheric sciences. For its payload, Isro identified objectives such as agricultural monitoring and characterisation, landslide studies, Himalayan glacier studies, soil moisture, coastal processes, coastal winds, and monitoring hazards. A second radar frequency was added to the mission to better fulfil these science requirements by Nasa.

This is not the first time that the two space agencies have collaborated on scientific missions. It was Nasa’s Moon Minerology Mapper sent aboard Isro’s moon mission Chandrayaan-1 that confirmed the presence of water on the celestial body.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP