Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ISRO launches SpaDeX mission to ‘dock’ 2 satellites in space. Why is it significant?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 31, 2024 01:13 AM IST

ISRO successfully launched the SpaDeX mission from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 10 pm on Monday, after rescheduling the launch by two minutes.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday successfully launched SpaDeX (Space Docking Experiment) as its final mission of the year.

**EDS: IMAGE VIA ISRO** Sriharikota: ISRO's PSLV-C60 carrying SpaDeX and its payloads, lifts off from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_30_2024_000402B)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA ISRO** Sriharikota: ISRO's PSLV-C60 carrying SpaDeX and its payloads, lifts off from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_30_2024_000402B)

SpaDeX lifted off at 10 pm, after being rescheduled by two minutes, on board the PSLV-C60 rocket from ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

Why is SpaDeX significant?

The mission will see ISRO attempt to “dock” (unite) two satellites in space, a challenge only mastered by a few countries. For the project, ISRO is using an indigenous technology named the “Bharatiya Docking System.”

Also Read: What is ISRO SpaDeX mission for space docking experiment?

SpaDeX is significant because the docking, if successful, will pave the way for India's future space missions such as Chandrayaan-4, Gaganyaan and India's planned space station (Bharatiya Antriksh Station).

How will SpaDeX dock the satellites?

SpaDeX will deploy two identical satellites, SDX01 and SDX02, designated “Chaser” and “Target” respectively. Each satellite weighs around 220 kilograms and will orbit 470 km above Earth.

The Indian space agency's attempt to dock the two satellites will be a challenging one, as these will be orbiting at speeds of 28,800 km/hr. ISRO will carefully manoeuvre the satellites to reduce their relative velocities to a mere 0.036 km/hr, and merge these to form a single unit in space.

“ISRO’s achievement will place India among the world’s space leaders, marking a step towards greater space exploration and innovation,” Union minister Jitendra Singh had said days before the launch.

Also Read: ISRO to demonstrate docking of satellites in space in January

Besides precision rendezvous and docking manoeuvres, the project's key objectives include validating power transfer between the docker spacecraft, and operating payloads post-undocking, with a two-year lifespan.

Docking technology enables multi-launch missions and supports future human spaceflight. Only the US, Russia, and China have mastered such advancements so far.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On