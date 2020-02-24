‘It doesn’t affect poor and middle-class person’: Shiv Sena on US president’s India visit

india

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 20:18 IST

The Shiv Sena said on Monday US President Donald Trump’s visit to India will not make any difference to the poor and middle-class people of the country, criticising the American leader’s trip and preparations for it for at least the third time.

Trump had said while leaving for India that he was going to discuss business with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which makes it clear that his trip is aimed at boosting US trade, the Sena said in its mouthpiece, Saamana.

The editorial said Trump’s 36-hour visit is not going to change the troubles of the country.

“There is a talk that everyone is very excited about Trump’s visit to India. It does not affect the poor and middle-class person of India. Then where is the question of excitement?” it asked in the editorial.

“The Indian rupee’s value against the American dollar has collapsed, unemployment is on the rise, and there is an economic slowdown. These things won’t change by Trump’s visit.”

The Sena said if there was any eagerness about Trump’s visit, it may be in Ahmedabad, where he landed for his two-day trip to the country.

“What is being talked about more than his visit is the fact that India is hiding poverty by building walls in front of slums,” it said.

The editorial was referring to the 600-metre long, four-feet high wall erected by Ahmedabad’s municipal corporation to keep the Sarania Vaas slums located about seven kilometres from Bhat-Motera road out of Trump’s sight.

Authorities have deflected criticism over the wall, saying the decision to construct the boundary wall and Trump’s visit are not connected. Some have even said the wall was built “for security reasons” and not to conceal the slum.

The editorial also took a dig at the preparations India made for Trump.

“The economic slowdown must not affect our hospitality. Despite the condition of our economy, we must welcome ‘Maharaj Trump’.”

The Sena also advised Trump not to intervene in India’s internal issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act and Shaheen Bagh and suggested the US president should instead tour places like Delhi and Agra as a tourist.

“An outsider does not need to come to India and teach freedom and self-respect. India has a democratically elected self-government,” Saamana said.

It also said that Trump’s real political and diplomatic tour would begin only in Delhi, as Ahmedabad is for celebration and enjoyment.