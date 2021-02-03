Home / India News / ‘It has gone digital and global’: Rajnath Singh inaugurates Aero India 2021
Aero India 2021 is taking place at Yelahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru, from February 3-5.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Rajnath Singh speaking at Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru (ANI)

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the 13th edition of the Aero India show at Air Force station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. Speaking on the occasion, Singh expressed his pleasure at the large number of participants at Aero India 2021 despite the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and also said that the event will display the ‘vast potential’ of India.

“Despite the constraints caused by the global pandemic, I’m pleased to see such a large number of participants in this year’s event. It is coming from the world’s leading nations in the field of military and aviation,” news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying. “The Aero India 2021 will display the vast potential of India, and the multifarious opportunities that our country offers in the field of defence and aerospace sector. It also promises to be the world’s first-ever Hybrid Aero and Defence exhibition,” he further said.

“It’ll not be incorrect to say that Aero India 2021 has truly gone digital and global,” Singh further said, adding that the presence of about 540 exhibitors, defence ministers, delegates, service chiefs and officials from more than 55 countries shows growing optimism of the global community. The defence minister also thanked his counterparts from Maldives, Ukraine, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Comoros and Madagascar for joining the show in person, and also those who joined it virtually.

Singh also spoke on the threats and challenges emanating from ‘multiple fronts.’ He said, “India is a victim of state-sponsored and state-inflicted terrorism, which is now a global threat.” Talking about China’s aggression in eastern Ladakh, he said, “We have long witnessed unfortunate events to employ force to change the status quo along our unresolved borders. India is vigilant and prepared to counter and defeat any misadventure to defend our people and the territorial integrity at all costs.”

First held in 1996 and then in 1998, Aero India is a major exhibition for aerospace and defence industries. Beginning 2001, it has been held every alternate year. This year, it will be held across three days, from February 3-5.

Topics
aero india aero india show in bengaluru aero india-2021

