I-T officer arrested for taking 5 lakh bribe from Odisha jeweller

An income tax officer in Odisha was arrested by a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Saturday for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹5 lakh from a jewellery shop owner in Khurda district.

CBI officials said they have arrested income tax officer Suman Sundar Sahu while taking ₹5 lakh from one Debendra Sahu, owner of Shanti Jeweller in Marwadi Patti area of Khurda town.

“Sahoo had demanded ₹40 lakh from the jewellery shop owner and had taken gold ornaments worth ₹10 lakh, and ₹5 lakh in two phases. Sahoo was caught while he was taking ₹5 lakh bribe on Saturday at his residence,” said a CBI official. The CBI officials seized several important documents from Sahoo’s residence.