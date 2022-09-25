Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / I-T officer arrested for taking 5 lakh bribe from Odisha jeweller

I-T officer arrested for taking 5 lakh bribe from Odisha jeweller

india news
Published on Sep 25, 2022 03:37 PM IST

The income tax officer was arrested by a team of CBI officials while he was taking ₹5 lakh bribe at his residence on Saturday

A CBI official said the I-T officer demanded 40 lakh from the jewellery shop owner and took gold ornaments worth 10 lakh. (Representative Image)
ByHT Correspondent

An income tax officer in Odisha was arrested by a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Saturday for allegedly taking a bribe of 5 lakh from a jewellery shop owner in Khurda district.

CBI officials said they have arrested income tax officer Suman Sundar Sahu while taking 5 lakh from one Debendra Sahu, owner of Shanti Jeweller in Marwadi Patti area of Khurda town.

“Sahoo had demanded 40 lakh from the jewellery shop owner and had taken gold ornaments worth 10 lakh, and 5 lakh in two phases. Sahoo was caught while he was taking 5 lakh bribe on Saturday at his residence,” said a CBI official. The CBI officials seized several important documents from Sahoo’s residence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP