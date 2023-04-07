3 IT professionals held for murder of colonel’s brother over loud music in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested the third accused in connection with the death of an Indian Army colonel’s brother who was assaulted by three drunk men for objecting to loud music, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on April 2, between 3 and 4 am, at Vignan Nagar in the HAL police station area of Bengaluru, police said.

The accused have been identified as Ram Samanth Rai, Basudev Samanth Rai and Abhishek Singh, are all aged between 26 and 30 and hail from Odisha. All three work as IT professionals, the police said.

“Two of the accused were arrested on Wednesday, while the third one, who had gone to Delhi, was held on Thursday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, S Girish, said.

Police identified the deceased as Lloyd Nehemiah (54), brother of Colonel David Nehemiah, who is currently serving in Kashmir.

Police said Nehemiah objected to his drunk neighbours creating a ruckus and playing loud music, which was disturbing his bedridden mother. One of the accused, pushed Lloyd to the ground and beat him up, police said.

“When Lloyd raised objections to loud music being played outside his home, the drunken men assaulted Nemaiah. He was admitted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday,” police said.

The police said Lloyd’s family and neighbours were also attacked when they tried to save him. The family recorded the incident on a mobile phone and called the police.

After the incident, the health of the victim’s mother deteriorated, and she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a nearby hospital, the police said.

According to DCP Whitefield, the accused have been booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The officer added that the accused filed a counter-complaint against the Lloyd, alleging that he had bitten off his finger.

“During the brawl that ensued, Lloyd had also bitten off one of the accused’s finger. As a result, we had filed a counter complaint. Lloyd was admitted to the hospital after the incident, but he had to undergo a knee surgery and died during treatment,” DCP Whitefield said.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma took to twitter on Thursday, to express his condolences. Sangma said Lloyd helped stranded people of Meghalaya during the COVID pandemic.

“Lloyd Nehemiah was considered family by the A’chik people & NE tribals residing in Bengaluru. He went out of his way to help stranded people of Meghalaya return home during peak Covid times & was a brother who stood by them through all their difficult situations,” Sangma said.

“Our A’chik community has lost a dear brother & I stand with them to offer my deepest condolences to his wife Drecie, his daughters and his loved ones. May he rest in peace,” he added.