It was dark, couldn’t hear train coming because of crackers: Eyewitnesses

A passenger train that mowed down scores of people watching the Dussehra celebrations near Jaura Phatak (level crossing) was inaudible to the crowd as the firecrackers in the Ravana effigy were at a crescendo, according to eyewitnesses.

“We didn’t hear the train coming. It had become dark and everyone was watching the effigy in flames when the train suddenly appeared,” said Mintoo, a migrant labourer staying in the vicinity.

Most of the victims are migrant labourers. “Families have been wiped out,” he said.

The diesel multiple unit (DMU) train was coming from Hoshiarpur to Amritsar via Jalandhar as scheduled around 7pm.

Eyewitnesses said normally the Ravan effigy is burnt earlier but this time it was delayed.

Padam Singh Dhingra, a businessman who stays nearby, said, “The Ravan effigy was to be burnt at 6.15pm but the chief guest, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who is the wife of Amritsar (East) MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, came late so the programme was delayed.”

People shouted slogans against Sidhu, who later said she rushed to the hospital immediately after the incident. She said the railways should have ensured that trains slow down near that section of the track during Dussehra celebrations. “Every year, Dussehra celebrations take place there,” PTI quoted her as saying, adding that she had left the place before the incident took place.

There was no barricading near the railway tracks nor any alarm raised by authorities or organisers, said other witnesses.

“Congress had organised Dussehra celebrations here without permission. Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife (Navjot Kaur) was the chief guest at the celebrations and she continued to give a speech as people were struck down by the train,” a witness told ANI.

Congested Area

Last year, there was no Dussehra celebration at this venue as it is a congested area. Vicky Thakur, another eyewitness, said, “This venue was unsuitable and is inadequate to hold such a big crowd.”

“The administration and the Dussehra committee are at fault, they should have raised an alarm when the train was approaching, They should have made sure that the train halts or slows down,” another witness told ANI.

Seconds before the DMU train passed by, another train from Amritsar to Howrah via Jalandhar crossed an adjoining rail track but did not cause any casualty.

There are three tracks that run in the area. A boundary wall separates the dhobi ghat ground from the tracks.

People were seen taking the injured to the hospital themselves because reaching the accident site for ambulances was difficult. “It is dark and my son is missing,” said a woman, who was wailing.

