Mehbooba Mufti assures justice in Kathua rape, says will bring law to award death penalty for rape of minors

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said she will seek “exemplary punishment” for the gang-rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district and bring in death penalty for such crimes.

“We will never ever let another child suffer in this way,” she said on Twitter.

The girl, who belonged to the nomadic Muslim Bakarwal community, was abducted on January 10 in while grazing horses near her home. She was held captive in a temple, sedated and raped repeatedly, the police has charged.

Thousands of members of a radical Hindu group have marched to demand the release of the six men accused in the repeated rape and killing of the girl inside a Hindu temple. Hundreds of Hindu lawyers have protested that the men, two of them police officers, are innocent.

The chief minister earlier assured that her government will not allow law to be obstructed in the investigation of the case.