Jacqueline Fernandez, on ED radar, moves court seeking nod to travel abroad

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez who is on the radar of the enforcement directorate for her connection with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has moved an application is a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad for 15 days to attend the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, news agency ANI tweeted. The actor whose assets of ₹7.27 crore were attached by the central agency has also sought permission to travel to France and Nepal.

In connection with the case, a lookout circular was issued against her because of which she was stopped from travelling abroad in December last year.

As the probe is on and Jacqueline's connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar is being investigated, the actor is not allowed to leave the country. She was briefly detained at the Mumbai airport as she was all set to travel to Mumbai and then was released and allowed to go home.

The actor has been interrogated several times in connection with the case. According to ED, the actor has admitted to having received gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar who, the actor claimed, had approached the actor with an offer of a film. Jacqueline claimed Sukesh had introduced himself as a channel owner.

According to ED, Chandrashekhar had given Jacqueline gifts worth over ₹5 crore using extorted money, apart from funds close to US dollar 173,000 and around 27,000 Australian dollars to her close family members.

The probe so far has revealed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar paid a huge amount of money to Pinky Irani, an associate of Sukesh, to introduce Jacqueline to Chandrashekhar.

This case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing against Chandrashekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chandrashekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. Chandrashekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

