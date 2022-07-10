Jagan elected 'lifetime' chief of YSR Congress

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was on Saturday elected president for lifetime of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YSRC) party.

The process was completed on the concluding day of the ruling YSRC’s two-day plenary, after the party constitution has been amended to enable Jagan’s election as president for a lifetime.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister established the YSRC in March 2011, after quitting the Congress. Ever since, he has been continuing as the party president, with his mother Vijayamma as honorary president.

Jagan was last elected the YSRC president at the party plenary in 2017.

The development comes a day after Jagan’s mother, Vijayamma, resigned from the honorary president’s post to “stand by” her daughter Sharmila, who is now heading the YSR Telangana party in the neighbouring state.

“I am thinking of stepping aside from this party. Sharmila is fighting alone. As Rajasekhara Reddy’s wife and mother of Sharmila I have to stand with her, my heart tells me,” Vijayamma told the party’s national plenary on Friday.

Telangana will go for assembly polls in 2023.

The YSRC will now have to seek the approval of the Election Commission of India to let Jagan be the party chief for life.

The YSRC is citing some precedents wherein certain regional parties in other states secured the ECI’s approval to have a president for a lifetime without the need for conducting elections every two years.