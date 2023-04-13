Jagan Reddy wealthiest, only Mamata not crorepati: List of richest CMs

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is the wealthiest chief minister of the country with a total of ₹510 crore assets, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms. Out of the 30 incumbent chief ministers, 29 are crorepatis with the only exception being West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with a total asset of ₹15 lakh, the ADR report said.

Name of CMs State Total assets Jagan Reddy Andhra Pradesh ₹ 510 crore+ Pema Khandu Arunachal Pradesh ₹ 163 crore+ Naveen Patnaik Odisha ₹ 63 crore+ Neiphiu Rio Nagaland ₹ 46 crore+ N Rangasamy Puducherry ₹ 38 crore+ K Chandrashekar Rao Telangana ₹ 23 crore+ Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh ₹ 23 crore+ Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam ₹ 17 crore+ Conrad Sangma Meghalaya ₹ 15 crore+ Manik Saha Tripura ₹ 13 crore+ Eknath Shinde Maharashtra ₹ 11 crore+ Pramod Sawant Goa ₹ 9 crore+ Basavraj Bommai Karnataka ₹ 8 crore+ MK Stalin Tamil Nadu ₹ 8 crore+ Hemant Soren Jharkhand ₹ 8 crore+ Bhupendra Patel Gujarat ₹ 8 crore+ Sukhvinder Singh Himachal Pradesh ₹ 7 crore+ Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh ₹ 7 crore+ Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan ₹ 6 crore+ Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand ₹ 4 crore+ Prem Singh Tamang Sikkim ₹ 3 crore+ Zoramthanga Mizoram ₹ 3 crore+ Arvind Kejriwal Delhi ₹ 3 crore+ Nitish Kumar Bihar ₹ 3 crore+ Bhagwant Mann Punjab ₹ 1 crore+ Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh ₹ 1 crore+ N Biren Singh Manipur ₹ 1 crore+ Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana ₹ 1 crore+ Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala ₹ 1 crore+ Mamata Banerjee West Bengal ₹ 15 lakh+

Out of the 30 CMs analysed, 29 (97 per cent) are crorepatis with the average assets being ₹33.96 crore for every CM, the ADR said. According to the ADR report, out of the 30 CMs, 13 (43 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases including those related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

The top three chief ministers in terms of assets are Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy (over ₹510 crore), Arunanchal Pradesh's Pema Khandu (over ₹163 crore) and Odisha's Naveen Pattnaik (over ₹63 crore), according to the ADR.

The three CMs with the lowest declared assets are – West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee (over ₹15 lakh), Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan (over ₹1 crore) and Haryana's Manohar Lal (over ₹1 crore), the ADR said.

Both Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal own assets worth over ₹3 crore, the report said.

According to the report, Jagan Mohan Reddy, the 46-year-old chief minister has an asset of over ₹510 crore with a liability of over ₹1 crore. His self income is over ₹50 crore. The second-richest CM Pema Khandu's self income and liability are 0 while his total asset is over 163 crore. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has self income of over 2 lakh and a total asset of over 3 crore.

