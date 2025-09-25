Jagan urges party workers to prepare for ‘war against govt’

Hyderabad: YSR Congress party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called upon the party leaders and cadre to gear up for an all-out war against the Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government in the state to expose its misgovernance and rampant corruption. YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a digital book launch in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing an extended executive committee of the party, which was attended by YSRCP MLAs, MLCs, coordinators of parliamentary and assembly constituencies, district presidents and regional coordinators, at Tadepalli in Guntur district Jagan said there had been unprecedented anti-incumbency against the coalition government in a short span of 15 months.

“All sections of people are feeling cheated and vexed with the present government. There is rampant corruption and nepotism everywhere and there is complete deterioration of law and order,” Jagan said.

He asked the party functionaries to get ready for launching a massive struggle involving all sections of people. “I will lead the agitations from the front and be among the people. We shall show our strength and support among the people, in every forthcoming election,” the YSRCP chief said.

The YSRCP chief assured that the party would extend all kinds of support to its leaders and cadre all the time. “With nearly 40% vote share, we are still a strong force to reckon with,” he said.

He directed that all committees from grassroot level to the state level should be formed by December 15. Wings of students, women, youth, SC, BC, farmers, social media, and the like should be set up, he suggested.

Jagan said the coalition government had failed on all fronts and was resorting to vindictive politics against the political opponents when they exposed its misdeeds. “We are launching a digital book of the party that will record all the data of harassment of the party leaders by the ruling party and will settle its account in the coming days,” he warned.

He alleged that the coalition government which was celebrating the implementation of its pre-election Super Six guarantees, had in fact miserably failed. The celebration, which was a flop show, clearly irked the people, as they felt cheated, he said.

“Three of the major promises – payment of unemployment allowance, Stri Nidhi, and pensions to women below the age of 50, - have been completely forgotten, evoking resentment among the people,” he said.

He alleged that the government had miserably failed to deal with shortage of urea and rescue the farmers in distress. “The ruling party leaders have joined hands with middlemen and are selling urea for a premium. Such things did not happen during the YSRCP regime,” he said.

Jagan further alleged that public health had been neglected by the TDP-led coalition government. “Medical colleges are being privatized by the present government, while we had planned one medical college in every district to take care of the medical needs of the poor,” he said.

He alleged that there was rampant corruption from land, liquor, gravel and quartz. In all the deals, the government is not getting revenue, but prices are going up as the money is going into the pockets of those in power,” he said.

Senior TDP leader and state energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar ridiculed the call given by Jagan to launch a fight against the coalition government. “It appears Jagan has held the party meeting to celebrate completion of 12 years of his release from jail in the CBI case,” he said.

Ravi Kumar said it was surprising on the part of Jagan to talk about corruption in the coalition government, as the latter had spent 16 months in jail on corruption charges.