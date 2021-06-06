Jagdeep Dhankhar's office is his 'extended family', claims Mahua Moitra, shares document

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday shared the details of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's OSDs (Officer on special duty) and claimed that all his OSDs are somehow related to him, or from his known circle. Calling it his "extended family", the MP said the removal of the Governor along with his coterie of people can only improve the "grim situation" of the state. The allegation follows Governor Dhankhar's tweet expressing concern over the law and order situation of the state. The Governor has called chief secretary HK Dwivedi, newly appointed after Alapan Bandopadhyay row, on June 7 to take stock of the action taken to contain post-poll violence.

"There is state of anarchy and lawlessness. All elements of police state are amply reflected. Democratic values are openly shreded and trampled by ruling party harmads. People are in mortal fear of police and that in turn is at the feet of ruling party rogue elements," the Governor wrote.

Replying to this, the Trinamool MP said the only way the state's "grim situation" will improve is if the Governor moved back to Delhi and also take his "extended family" back with him.

The MP shared a document and claimed that Abbhudoy Singh Sekhawat, Governor's OSD, is his brother-in-law's son. Akhil Chowdhury, who is the OSD coordination, has some close family relationship with the Governor. OSD administration Ruchi Dubey is the wife of Major Gorang Diksit, ex-ADC (aides-de-camp) to the Governor, while the Major's brother Prasant Diksit is the OSD (protocol). OSD IT Koustav S Valikar is the brother-in-law of Dhankhar's present ADC Srikant Janardan Rao, IPS. Kishan Dhankhar, a newly appointed OSD of the Governor, is also his close relative, the document said.

"We all have the democratic right to ask him questions. He keeps asking questions to the state government. I would rather request him to look into the mirror. He has brought his entire village and entire clan to Raj Bhavan," the MP said to news agency PTI.

The Governor has not yet responded to the allegation.