Has Jagdeep Dhankhar's official residence been sealed? Govt fact checks claims

The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking unit has debunked some social media posts claiming that former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar's official residence has been sealed, and he has been asked to vacate the bungalow. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar announced his resignation on Monday evening, citing health concerns(PTI)

This government unit's dismissal of the news comes after Dhankhar's shock resignation from the post of Vice President. Dhankhar stepped down as V-P on Monday evening, making him the third vice president to resign mid-term.

“It is being widely claimed on social media that Vice President’s official residence has been sealed and former VP has been asked to vacate his residence immediately, said the PIB, adding that these claims are ”fake".

Dhankhar's move underway

Hindustan Times reported that Jagdeep Dhankhar started packing his belongings soon after returning from the Rashtrapati Bhavan after submitting his resignation on Monday evening, and is set to leave the Vice President Enclave for a new type VIII government bungalow soon, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

“The packing is still going on. And there is a sense of hurry,” an official said.

"Former Vice Presidents usually get a month to shift to a retirement home. But indications are clear that Dhankhar will leave the VP enclave earlier,” another official told HT.

The Vice President's residence is located next to the Parliament complex and behind the North Block. Dhankhar was the first vice president to stay in the new enclave after moving in in April last year.

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on Monday evening, citing health concerns. In his letter to the President, the former VP invoked article 67 (a) of the Constitution and stated he wil be stepping down to “prioritise health care.”