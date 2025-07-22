Jagdeep Dhankhar becomes 3rd vice president to resign mid-term: Who were the other two?

Jagdeep Dhankhar officially resigned from the post of vice president on Monday. The Vice President submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, citing health concerns. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, an ardent champion of the supremacy of Parliament, tendered his resignation on Monday after presiding over a deeply divided Rajya Sabha for nearly three years (Sansad TV)(Sansad TV)

With this abrupt resignation, Dhankhar is now the third vice president to resign from office before completing his term.

Which other Vice President's have resigned mid-term?

The first Vice President of India to resign before completing their term was VV Giri. VV Giri took over as acting president due to the death of Zakir Hussain in May 1969.

On July 20, 1969, Giri stepped down from the post of VP in order to contest the presidential election as an independent candidate.

After VV Giri, Ramaswamy Venkataraman became the second vice president to resign from his post before completing his term.

Venkataraman resigned in 1987 after he was chosen as the Congress party's presidential nominee to succeed President Giani Zail Singh.

Jagdeep Dhankar became the third vice president to step down from the post before the end of term. However, both Giri and Venkataraman successfully transitioned from Vice Presidents to Presidents.

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns

Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as the Vice President of India in 2022 after he secured a historic win in the elections. Before his tenure as the Vice President, Dhankhar served as the Governor of West Bengal from 2019 to 2022.

On July 21, 2025, Dhankhar invoked Article 67(a) of the Constitution, which allows the Vice President to step down from his post through a written notice to the President, and announced his resignation.

In his letter to the president, Dhankhar stated he will be following medical advice and stepping down as VP to “prioritise health care.”