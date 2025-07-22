After Jagdeep Dhankhar’s shock exit, what lies ahead for the Vice President’s post: 10 points

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday evening resigned from his post, citing medical reasons, triggering speculation across political circles. In his resignation letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar stated that he was stepping down with immediate effect to "prioritise health care". Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he was stepping down with immediate effect, citing medical reasons.(PTI)

Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation came after the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament. He was expected to chair important sessions as Rajya Sabha chaiman, including the Business Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," he wrote in his letter to Murmu.

The 74-year-old leader had taken office in August 2022 and was due to complete his five-year term in 2027. His tenure was marked by frequent confrontations with the Opposition, and a rare impeachment motion against him was rejected by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation and what lies ahead: 10 points

Jagdeep Dhankhar had undergone angioplasty at AIIMS, Delhi, and was admitted for a few days in March. While he had appeared frail at some events, he remained active in Parliament. During his tenure, Dhankhar faced an unprecedented motion for removal – the first-ever attempt in independent India to oust a sitting Vice President. However, the motion was dismissed by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, reported news agency PTI. The government has not made any official announcement regarding Jagdeep Dhankhar's replacement yet. The Constitution does not specify who should perform the overall duties of the Vice President in the event of a vacancy. However, it does lay down a provision related to the role of Rajya Sabha chairperson, stating that “during the period of such vacancy,” the function is carried out by the deputy chairperson or any other Rajya Sabha member authorised by the President of India. According to Article 66 of the constitution, the Vice President is elected by an Electoral College comprising members of both Houses of Parliament, through a system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote. The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which holds a majority in the electoral college comprising members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, is expected to deliberate on potential candidates in the coming days. Among the names being considered is Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, a Janata Dal (United) MP, who has held the post since 2020 and is known to have the government's confidence. To be eligible, a candidate must be a citizen of India, at least 35 years old, and qualified for election as a member of the Rajya Sabha. “A person is not also eligible if he holds any office of profit under the Government of India or a state government or any subordinate local authority,” the constitution says. A BJP leader said, “We are still processing it. But I believe the party will choose someone who is a solid choice and is non-controversial,” indicating that discussions are underway on Dhankhar’s successor. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The sudden resignation of the Vice President and chairman of the Rajya Sabha is as shocking as it is inexplicable... No doubt Mr Dhankhar has to give topmost priority to his health. But clearly there is far more to his totally unexpected resignation than meets the eye.” Dhankhar joins V V Giri and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat as the only Vice Presidents to have resigned before completing their terms. Giri resigned in 1969 to contest the presidential election, while Shekhawat quit in 2007 after losing the presidential race.

