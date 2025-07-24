Dhankhar set to leave VP enclave soon for Lutyens’ Delhi bungalow

New Delhi: Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar started packing his belongings soon after returning from the Rashtrapati Bhavan after submitting his resignation on Monday evening, and is set to leave the Vice President Enclave for a new type VIII government bungalow soon, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Dhankhar was the first VP to stay in the newly built Vice President Enclave, which is next to the Parliament complex and behind the North Block. He had moved there in April last year. (PTI)

Dhankhar will soon get the allotment letter for the new government bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi, a senior official said. All retired Presidents and Vice Presidents are entitled to type VIII bungalows of their choice in the national capital. These bungalows are the largest government accommodation available in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Dhankhar’s predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu lives in a bungalow on Thyagraj Marg, close to the Parliament complex.

An official told HT that soon after Dhankhar returned after submitting his resignation letter at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, he asked his staff to start packing his belongings. “The packing is still going on. And there is a sense of hurry,” the official said.

Some of Dhankhar’s family members also live in Delhi, but the former VP is set to shift to a new government bungalow.

“Former Vice Presidents usually get a month to shift to a retirement home. But indications are clear that Dhankhar will leave the VP enclave earlier,” another official said.

