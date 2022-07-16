From Bengal guv to Vice President nominee: Things to know about Jagdeep Dhankhar

Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been named as the BJP-led NDA's Vice Presidential candidate, election for which is slated to be on August 6. The announcement was made by BJP's national president JP Nadda, who termed Dhankhar as "kisan putra (farmer's son)" and said that he made his way to become “people's governor”.

Dhankhar, who took charge as the governor of the eastern state in 2019, has constantly been in a conflict with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in Bengal.

He has frequently called for President's rule to be imposed in the state over law and order, especially after the post-poll violence. On the other hand, TMC boss and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers along with party MPs have called for Dhankhar's removal as the governor, claiming he functions as per the whim of the BJP-led central government.

Dhankhar is the 28th governor of Bengal, and succeeded Keshari Nath Tripathi.

Here are five things to know about Jagdeep Dhankhar:

1. Dhankhar was a reputed senior advocate of the Supreme Court until he took oath as the governor of Bengal in July 2019.

2. He was formerly a member of the Janata Dal (JD) from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu constituency between 1989 and 1991. He joined the BJP in 2003.

3. He was also a Union minister in 1990.

4. He is the former president of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association, Jaipur, where he was elected as the youngest person in that position in 1987.

5. He is a former chairman of a Parliamentary Committee in 1990.

(With PTI inputs)