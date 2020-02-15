e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Jailed for 14 years in murder case, Karnataka man fulfils dream of becoming doctor

Jailed for 14 years in murder case, Karnataka man fulfils dream of becoming doctor

Police arrested Patil in 2002 in a murder case when he was in his third year of MBBS course. A court sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2006.

india Updated: Feb 15, 2020 16:25 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kalaburgi (Karnataka)
Fourteen years of life in jail has not deterred Subhash Patil from fulfilling his dream of becoming a doctor.
Fourteen years of life in jail has not deterred Subhash Patil from fulfilling his dream of becoming a doctor.(ANI/Twitter)
         

Fourteen years of life in jail has not deterred Subhash Patil from fulfilling his dream of becoming a doctor.

The 40-year-old man from Afzalpura in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi was put behind bars in a murder case while doing MBBS in 1997.

Speaking to ANI, Patil said, “I joined MBBS in 1997. But, I was jailed in a murder case in 2002. I worked at the jail’s OPD and was released in 2016 for good conduct. I completed my MBBS in 2019.”

Earlier this month, Patil completed a one-year mandatory internship for getting the MBBS course degree.

Police arrested Patil in 2002 in a murder case when he was in his third year of MBBS course. A court sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2006.

He was put behind bars but he did not give up his childhood dream of becoming a doctor. In 2016, police released Patil on Independence day for his good conduct.

tags
top news
‘Do it’: Kamal Nath responds to Jyotiraditya Scindia’s threat of agitation
‘Do it’: Kamal Nath responds to Jyotiraditya Scindia’s threat of agitation
Rickshaw puller invites PM to his daughter’s wedding, Modi replies
Rickshaw puller invites PM to his daughter’s wedding, Modi replies
Priorities, tasks on menu during Arvind Kejriwal’s dinner for ministers
Priorities, tasks on menu during Arvind Kejriwal’s dinner for ministers
Jailed for 14 years in murder case, Karnataka man fulfils dream of becoming doctor
Jailed for 14 years in murder case, Karnataka man fulfils dream of becoming doctor
Govt monitoring farm credit given by banks: Nirmala Sitharaman
Govt monitoring farm credit given by banks: Nirmala Sitharaman
PAN card, Aadhar link deadline is closing in: All you need to know
PAN card, Aadhar link deadline is closing in: All you need to know
‘He’s street-smart’: Akhtar names India player who should never be dropped
‘He’s street-smart’: Akhtar names India player who should never be dropped
Impact of domestic cricket surfaces after Pujara stands tall on green pitch
Impact of domestic cricket surfaces after Pujara stands tall on green pitch
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news